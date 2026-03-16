Palestinian problem receding into background — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Amid the US and Israel’s aggression against Iran, the Palestinian problem has shrunk to insignificance but the United Nations must bear responsibility for its resolutions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

He noted that before the US and Israeli attacks on Israel, the Middle East’s major problem was the establishment of a Palestinian state "in line with resolutions that have been openly sabotaged for decades and in recent time it has been openly declared that there will be no Palestinian state."

"And now, amid the United States and Israel’s aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, everyone is talking about a crisis and a conflict in the Middle East but they don’t imply Palestine," Lavrov noted. "Palestine is being conveniently forgotten. We believe that this will be a serious blow to the reputation of the international community, especially the United Nations. And I believe that everyone, especially the countries of the region and the Arab countries, should acknowledge their responsibility. And we will be ready to actively support this approach so that the United Nations is responsible for the resolutions it passes."