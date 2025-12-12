Truce on Pakistan-Afghanistan border remains fragile — prime minister

ASHGABAT, December 12. /TASS/. The ceasefire regime on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan remains "very fragile," Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said during the international forum of Peace and Trust in Ashgabat.

"We express our deepest gratitude to our brotherly countries - Qatar, Turkey, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabi, the UAE and Iran - for their sincere aspiration and efforts towards achieving a long-term ceasefire [between Pakistan and Afghanistan], which is <…> still very fragile," he said. The Islamic Republic is committed to a peaceful settlement of the situation, Shehbaz Sharif added.

The head of the Pakistani government emphasized that the international community must call on Kabul to fulfill its international counterterrorism obligations and prevent militants from using Afghan territory to attack neighboring states.

In October 2025, armed clashes occurred on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, becoming the bloodiest since the Taliban movement came to power in Kabul in 2021. They erupted after attacks on Pakistani border posts, in response to which the Pakistani Air Force struck terrorist bases belonging to the "Fitna al-Khawarij" group (formerly known as "Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan," or the Pakistani Taliban Movement) in Afghanistan. Through the mediation of Qatar and Turkey, the conflict participants reached an agreement on a temporary truce and ceasefire that same month.