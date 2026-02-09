Russia accepted US proposal on Ukraine, so crisis should be resolved — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Moscow accepted Washington’s proposal on Ukraine in the Alaska talks and if the parties show a straightforward approach, the problem should be solved, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We were told that the Ukrainian issue must be resolved. In Anchorage, we accepted the United States’ proposal. To put it straightforwardly, they proposed, and we agreed - the problem should be solved," he pointed out in an interview with the TV BRICS international network.

"President Putin has repeatedly stated that for Russia, this is what matters. It is irrelevant what will be said in Ukraine or in Europe, where we observe deep-rooted Russophobia among most regimes in the European Union, with very few exceptions. The position of the United States was important for us," Lavrov stressed.

"Having accepted their proposals, we essentially fulfilled the task of resolving the Ukrainian issue and moving toward comprehensive, broad, mutually beneficial cooperation," he added. "In practice, however, the opposite occurs: new sanctions are imposed, attacks on tankers are staged in international waters in violation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and India and other partners are discouraged from purchasing affordable Russian energy, while Europe has long prohibited such purchases, forcing them to buy American liquefied natural gas at significantly higher prices. Thus, in the economic sphere, the United States has effectively declared a goal of economic domination," the top Russian diplomat concluded.