No significant damage reported in Kamchatka following large quake — emergencies ministry

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. No major structural damage has been reported in Kamchatka following the large earthquake that hit the area earlier, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Inspection teams surveyed various categories of buildings throughout the day. No significant damage was recorded, structures withstood the strong tremors," the press service said. Building inspections are to continue on Thursday.

The only affected building was a kindergarten undergoing renovations, which sustained damage to its facade.

Authorities also confirmed no significant water surges in residential areas following the tsunami alert. The tsunami threat for Kamchatka has been lifted, though emergency personnel remain on high alert.

A strong earthquake occurred this morning near the shores of Kamchatka, with its magnitude reaching 8.8 according to various estimates. It became the strongest earthquake since 1952. Later, seismologists recorded strong repeated earthquakes with a magnitude of between 5.1-5.8. According to the regional health ministry, several people sought medical assistance, with the number of calls to ambulance teams increasing.