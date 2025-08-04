UNSC to hold informal meeting on Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk Region on August 5

UNITED NATIONS, August 4. /TASS/. Russia will hold an informal Arria-formula meeting on Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s borderline Kursk Region on Tuesday, August 5, Russia’s mission to the United Nations said.

"At 10:00 a.m. New York time (2:00 p.m. GMT) tomorrow, on August 5, a Russia-initiated informal Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council members on the topic 'The failure of the Ukrainian army in the Kursk Region,'" it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Arria-formula meetings allow Security Council members to engage in open, informal discussions on pressing issues not only among themselves but also with other UN member states and representatives of civil society. The format, named after Venezuelan diplomat Diego Arria who introduced the concept in 1992, invites participation from all members of the Security Council.