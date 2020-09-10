Chinese top diplomat calls on SCO countries to prevent color revolutions

BEIJING, September 10 /TASS/. Members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) need to prevent foreign interference in their domestic affairs, Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi said at a meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Moscow on Thursday.

"External powers have never stopped interfering in the domestic policies of the organization’s members and it is our common task to resist this interference," Wang Yi said. "We must not let external powers interfere in the internal affairs of SCO member states and allow color revolutions to emerge in the region," he added.

According to the Chinese foreign minister, SCO countries can effectively maintain "the hard-won regional stability" only through joint efforts.

"We need to firmly support each other in efforts to choose our path of development that is in line with the national realities of every country and ensure political security and social stability," Wang Yi emphasized.

The SCO permanent members include Russia, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia are SCO observers, while Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey are dialogue partners.