Price of gas for Moldova from EU to go up by €72 in September — Moldovagaz

CHISINAU, September 2. /TASS/. The price of gas purchased on the EU market consumed by Moldova will go up from 347 euro to 419 euro per 1,000 cubic meters in September, Executive Board Chairman of Moldovagaz gas distributing company Vadim Cheban reported.

"In accordance with contractual terms of natural gas purchases between Moldovagaz and Energocom, the purchasing price in September 2024 will total 39.4 euro per MWh, which equals 419.25 euro per 1,000 cubic meters (excluding VAT)," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

In 2022, Gazprom, which was previously the only gas supplier to the republic, reduced its daily supply by 30%. The Russian company explained this by technical problems related to the restriction of transit through Ukraine. However, Chisinau blamed the crisis on the Russian gas holding. Amid this situation right-bank Moldova fully shifted to fuel purchases from European suppliers through the state company Energocom.