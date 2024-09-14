G7 demands that Iran halt alleged transfer of missiles to Russia

LONDON, September 14. /TASS/. Iran should immediately stop its alleged transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia, Group of Seven foreign ministers said a joint statement.

Iran must also stop its alleged supplies of "UAVs and related technology, which constitute a direct threat to the Ukrainian people as well as European and international security more broadly," according to the statement posted on the UK government’s website.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to hold Iran to account for its unacceptable support for Russia’s" special military operation in Ukraine, the ministers said. The statement warned Iran will be facing new sanctions.

"Evidence that Iran has continued to transfer weaponry to Russia despite repeated international calls to stop represents a further escalation of Iran’s military support" to Russia’s special operation, according to the statement.

Russia's envoy to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, described the West's statements about Iran's deliveries of ballistic missiles to Russia as groundless insinuations, in remarks at a Security Council meeting on September 13. He said Kiev's Western allies are repeating them to provide an excuse for strikes deep into Russian territory with precision weapons that were transferred to Ukraine.

Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly rejected theories of Iranian arms deliveries to Russia for use in Ukraine. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on September 11 that Iran had not supplied Russia with any ballistic missiles and that the United States and Europe were relying on inaccurate information.