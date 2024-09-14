{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Biden to focus on support for Ukraine at end of his term in office — White House

Jake Sullivan reiterated that Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly

WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden will focus on supporting Ukraine in the remaining months of his term in office, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told a conference in Kiev.

"We are going to treat each single one of those days preciously when it comes to supporting Ukraine," he said via a video link, Bloomberg reported.

Sullivan reiterated that Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly.

"Our job is to put Ukraine in a strong position on the battlefield so that they are in a strong position at the negotiating table," he said.

Reuters reported the official said the US is preparing an additional significant package of military aid for Kiev.

Tags
Military operation in Ukraine
