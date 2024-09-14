Biden to focus on support for Ukraine at end of his term in office — White House

WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden will focus on supporting Ukraine in the remaining months of his term in office, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told a conference in Kiev.

"We are going to treat each single one of those days preciously when it comes to supporting Ukraine," he said via a video link, Bloomberg reported.

Sullivan reiterated that Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly.

"Our job is to put Ukraine in a strong position on the battlefield so that they are in a strong position at the negotiating table," he said.

Reuters reported the official said the US is preparing an additional significant package of military aid for Kiev.