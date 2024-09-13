Iranian embassy says Sky News report on missile deliveries to Russia speculative fiction

DUBAI, September 14. /TASS/. Iran’s embassy to the UK described the coverage of the British television channel Sky News about the missiles allegedly transferred to Russia by Tehran as speculative fiction.

"Sky News claims Iran transferred missiles to Russia via the Port Olya 3 ship [are] based solely on a satellite image! No evidence of missiles being loaded or unloaded, and the location isn’t even specified. This isn’t journalism, it’s speculative fiction," the embassy wrote on its X profile.

At the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on September 13, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya described Western claims that Iran is providing Russia with ballistic missiles as groundless insinuations. He added that those claims were offered by Kiev’s Western allies as a pretext to give the greenlight to Ukraine’s use of the West-supplied weapons for strikes deep inside Russian territory.

On September 10, the UK imposed sanctions on seven Iranian individuals and entities for their alleged aid to Russia. Among them were the Baharestan Kish Company and Saad Sazeh Faraz Sharif drone makers. Their accounts in the UK will be frozen if detected. Moreover, Germany, the UK and France issued a joint statement saying that those countries intend to immediately scrap the agreement on flights to/from Iran and to work out sanctions against the Iran Air carrier.

Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly rejected allegations of the supplies of Iranian weapons to Russia and their use in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that Iran had not delivered any ballistic missiles to Russia and that the United States and Europe relied on misleading information.