US imposes sanctions on Rossiya Segodnya media group, TV-Novosti, Eurasia NGO

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on the Rossiya Segodnya media group and its Director General Dmitry Kisilyov, as well as the TV-Novosti and Eurasia NGO, according to the Treasury’s statement.

Restrictions are also imposed on Eurasia NGO Director Nelly Parutenko.

It is reported that the sanctions target two individuals and three entities "for their connection to Russia’s destabilizing actions abroad." The United States clams that they are allegedly engaged in information operations using "cyber capabilities," including in Europe, Africa, and North and South America.

The US said that it was not taking action against them "for the content of their reporting" but for their alleged "covert influence activities" which "are not journalism." The US believes that these Russian media allegedly closely coordinate the efforts attributed to them by Washington with Russia’s high-ranking officials.