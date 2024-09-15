Iran confirms president’s participation in BRICS summit in Kazan — envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will participate in the BRICS summit in Kazan, the country’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali confirmed to TASS on the sidelines of the BRICS Media summit.

"Mr. Pezeshkian, president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will take part in the summit in Kazan," he said when commenting on Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s words that Moscow expects the participation of the Iranian leader in the summit to be confirmed "through diplomatic channels.".