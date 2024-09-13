Storm Shadow missile strikes into Russian territory not to help Ukraine win — BBC reporter

LONDON, September 13. /TASS/. Using UK-made Storm Shadow missiles for strikes deep inside Russian territory will not help Kiev win, BBC journalist Jeremy Bowen said.

According to the reporter, if Ukraine is allowed to hit Russia with Western missiles, it might add another layer to the conflict and certainly give the Ukrainians another means to hit Russia with, but it will not bring Ukraine victory in the war.

According to the BBC, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will discuss authorizing Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles to hit targets deep in Russian territory with US President Joe Biden in Washington on Friday. Meanwhile, The Guardian pointed out that the Prime Minister does not intend to publicly announce any decision after the consultations.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that Ukraine is incapable of carrying out strikes deep into Russian territory without help from the West, because such strikes require satellite intelligence and flight missions. The Russian leader noted that NATO countries are currently not merely discussing whether to allow Ukraine to use their long-range weapons, but are essentially deciding whether to become directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict. He noted that Moscow will make decisions based on the threats posed to Russia.