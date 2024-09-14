Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 42.4 mcm via Sudzha

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 42.4 mln cubic meters (mcm) per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, a Gazprom representative told reporters, adding that the request for pumping through Sokhranovka had been rejected by the Ukrainian side.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station - 42.4 mln cubic meters as of September 14. The nomination for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said.

On Friday, September 13, the pumping volume equaled 42.3 mln cubic meters, with the September average being over 42 mln cubic meters.

Earlier it was reported on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) that nominations for transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukrainian territory on September 14 could be about 42.3 mln cubic meters.

Earlier, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said that events near Sudzha in the Kursk Region had led to a sharp rise in prices for both natural gas and LNG, inquiring as to who benefits from this.

On August 6, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a massive attack on Russia’s Kursk Region, where the Sudzha gas metering station (GMS) is located. The transit line through it remains the only route for Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine. Russian gas supplies have been going through Ukraine in reduced volumes since May 2022, when the Ukrainian GTS Operator announced the termination of transit to Europe through the Sokhranovka station due to force majeure: the company allegedly cannot control the Novopskov compressor station in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). However, Gazprom saw no reason to change or stop the pumping schedule.