MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. More than 280 port infrastructure facilities have been either damaged or destroyed in Ukraine since February 2022, a senior Ukrainian official said.

"More than 280 [port] infrastructure facilities have been destroyed and damaged," Deputy Ukrainian Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Sergey Derkach said in an interview with the RBC-Ukraine agency.

The Nikolayev and Odessa regional authorities periodically report port infrastructure and warehouse damage and Kiev calls for strengthening the country’s air defense.

According to Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky, Kiev is using the grain deal as a smoke screen to use port facilities and grain storages for military purposes. Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on October 9, 2023, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya warned that grain storage and port infrastructure facilities would be destroyed if used for storing munitions and heavy weapons.