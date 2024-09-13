German jets scrambled over Baltic Sea over Russian Tu-142, Su-30 planes

BERLIN, September 13. /TASS/. German Air Force Eurofighter planes, involved in the NATO airspace patrol mission over the Baltic Sea, were scrambled because of Russian military planes, the German Air Force said on its X page.

"Today, our rapid response forces were scrambled from the Laage Air Base [in the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern federal state - TASSS] and from the Lielvarde airstrip in Latvia because of Russian planes flying without a flight plane and transponder signal," the air force claimed, adding that the German planes escorted Russian Air Force Tu-142 and Su-30 planes over the Baltic.

Usually, Eurofighter planes get scrambled within several minutes to check for a potential threat and to eliminate it, if necessary. However, such mutual checks are mostly routine.

Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry said that all flights of the Russian military aviation take place in strict compliance with international air law.