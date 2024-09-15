New Egyptian Foreign Minister plans to discuss Palestinian-Israeli conflict with Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. New Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty expects to discuss the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in detail at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Ambassador of Egypt to Russia Nazih Nagari told TASS on the sidelines of the BRICS Media Summit.

"Bilateral relations will be discussed, of course. We have a new Foreign Minister. He will meet Lavrov for the first time as a minister. We pay a lot of attention to bilateral relations and joint projects. And at the same time, there are many international issues. The region itself, the situation in Palestine and Gaza is, of course, very important to us. So, the general situation in the region, in Libya, in Sudan, there are many topics for discussion between Egypt and Russia," the diplomat said.

Earlier, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced in a press release that the Egyptian Foreign Minister left for Moscow on Sunday for a visit.