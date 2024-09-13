MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The Russian military has repelled three Ukrainian attempts to break through the border near Novy Put, Medvezhye and Veseloye in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Over the day, the enemy lost up to 300 troops and seven tanks. In total, the enemy has lost over 12,795 servicemen since fighting began in the region.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- The Russian military repelled three Ukrainian attempts to break through the border towards Novy Put, Medvezhye and Veseloye over the day.

- Units of the battlegroup North defeated Ukrainian formations near Lyubimivka, Daryino, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Pokrovsky and Borki.

- The Russian military also repelled an enemy counterattack towards Obukhovka and thwarted two attempted attacks towards Kamyshevka and Borki.

- Russian jets hit clusters of Ukrainian manpower and equipment in the Kursk Region and struck Ukrainian reserves in 12 settlements of the Sumy Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, Ukraine lost up to 300 servicemen and 34 armored vehicles, including seven tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, three armored personnel carriers and 22 armored combat vehicles, as well as an artillery gun and an electronic warfare station.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in Russia’s borderline region, Ukraine’s losses have amounted to more than 12,795 troops, 108 tanks, 44 infantry fighting vehicles, 86 armored personnel carriers, 691 armored combat vehicles, 418 vehicles, 93 artillery pieces, and 26 multiple rocket launchers, including seven HIMARS and five US-made MLRS, eight anti-aircraft missile launchers, two transport and loading vehicles, 25 radar stations, seven counter-battery radars, two air defense radars, 12 pieces of engineering equipment, including six engineering demolition vehicles and a UR-77 demining unit.

Captured

- Twelve Ukrainian servicemen were captured.

Destroying strongholds

- The Russian National Guard troops have destroyed five Ukrainian strongholds in the Kursk Region, eliminating 50 Ukrainian servicemen, the agency's press service told TASS.

Alaudinov's statements

- The Ukrainian armed forces are withdrawing manpower from other directions for redeployment to the Kursk Region, but their forces are running out and they are suffering heavy losses, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov told TASS.

- He specified that the situation remains under control.