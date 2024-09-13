Russia’s National Guard wipes out 5 Ukrainian strongholds in borderline Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Special units from Russia’s National Guard have destroyed five Ukrainian strongholds in the borderline Kursk Region, eliminating 50 Ukrainian troops, the National Guard’s press service told TASS.

"Air reconnaissance has pinpointed the locations of the adversary’s radio-electronic warfare stations and strongholds. Using T-72B3M tanks, a Kornet anti-tank missile system and 2B11 mortars, the special forces delivered strikes on Ukrainian positions as confirmed by objective control footage from an unmanned aerial vehicle. As a result of the attack, Ukrainian losses amounted up to 50 troops; five temporary militant strongholds and three radio-electronic warfare stations were eliminated. Additionally, the means of radio-electronic warfare of the National Guard’s special forces suppressed 16 FPV-drones and nine enemy FPV-drones were taken down with light arms," it said in a statement.

The agency noted that its units in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region continue to detect and eliminate the camouflaged positions of Ukrainian military personnel and hardware.