MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The possible decision of the UK and the US to allow Kiev to attack deep into Russia with long-range weapons will not change the situation on the front, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov told TASS.

"It is clear that these are methods of psychological warfare against our people. They can easily give this permission, and I am more than sure that they will give this permission. But the question is: how many of these missiles are they going to transfer to Ukraine? What can be done with this number of missiles, what can be changed directly on the front? Absolutely nothing," he said during a Rossiya-1 TV broadcast.

"For us, nothing will change directly on the front, because the front is moving and will continue to move until Russia wins," he emphasized.

In recent months, UK government officials have made conflicting statements about the decision to authorize the use of Storm Shadow missiles to strike deep into Russian territory. In July, Bloomberg quoted UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer as saying that Ukraine could carry out such strikes against Russia. Later, representatives of the UK Defense Ministry denied his statements. According to The Daily Telegraph's defense sources, Starmer then "went too far" by allowing London's position on the use of Storm Shadow against Russia to become public.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that Ukraine could not attack deep into Russian territory without Western help because Kiev needed satellite data and air missions to do so. The Russian leader pointed out that NATO is now not only debating Kiev's possible use of Western long-range weapons: it is essentially deciding whether or not to get directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict. Putin underscored that Moscow would make decisions based on the threats posed to Russia.