West afraid to even discuss interception of Russian missiles over Ukraine, Zelensky admits

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Western states are unwilling to even talk about the option of their participation in Ukrainian air defense and are afraid to discuss this topic, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said.

"When we raise this issue with our partners, everyone seeks to muddle this topic, frankly, and they are afraid to even say ‘we are working on it.’ Even these words scare them. It’s true," he said, speaking at the so-called Yalta European Strategy conference.

Zelensky noted that Western states did discuss ensuring Israel’s air defense during the Iranian attack on April 13, but they refuse to make the same steps for Ukraine. According to Zelensky, "this is embarrassing for the democratic world."

Previously, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in an interview with The Financial Times that Poland and other countries bordering Ukraine could down missiles over Ukraine that presumably head towards their borders. Meanwhile, NATO stated that the alliance’s member states always hold consultations before taking any action that affect the common security.