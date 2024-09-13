Proposal to limit titanium, nickel exports not related to arms supplies to Kiev — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin to think about restrictions of titanium and nickel exports is not connected with supplies of Western weapons to the Ukrainian army, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Those things are not connected. This is overall related to the practice of illegal trade restrictions, the attempts to constantly impose more and more restrictions in trade against our country," Peskov said when asked whether the proposal to restrict supplies of rare metals is a response to supplies of weapons to Kiev.

No details on how the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin on restricting titanium and nickel exports will be implemented are available yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There are no details yet, it was a proposal to weigh <…> without affecting own interests," he said. "Well, it will be considered," Peskov added.

Earlier this week Putin invited the authorities to consider the possibility of restricting exports certain types of strategic raw materials such as titanium, uranium or nickel but not to Russia’s own detriment.