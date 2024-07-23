Sweden cannot accept world data on stability of Russian economy — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Sweden is worried about the ineffectiveness of sanctions against Russia and cannot accept the global data on the stability of the Russian economy, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel.

Earlier, the Swedish Ministry of Finance, headed by Elisabeth Svantesson, officially ordered a detailed report from the National Institute of Economic Research on the situation in Russia.

"Sweden is worried that for some reason sanctions are not working and that 'Russian propaganda is lying about the stability of the Russian economy'," Zakharova said.

"I don't know how much the Swedish Finance Ministry is willing to pay its scientists for this kind of work. For my part, I provide Stockholm with global data on our economy completely free of charge," she added.

Zakharova cited data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB), according to which Russia's economy will grow faster than all developed economies and Russia has become the fourth largest economy (GDP in purchasing power parity) in the world. She also mentioned a UN report with updated forecasts, which presented higher figures for a number of countries and regions compared to the January forecasts, where the most significant revision concerned Russia (in January forecasted growth was 1.3% in 2024, and now - 2.7%). In addition, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) increased its GDP growth forecast for Russia in 2024 from 1.8% to 2.6%, making it the sixth fastest growing major economy in the world this year, the diplomat noted.