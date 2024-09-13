No White House announcement regarding strikes inside Russia following Biden-Starmer talks

WASHINGTON, September 14. /TASS/. The White House has made no announcement regarding Washington’s decision to allow strikes inside Russia using Western-supplied weapons following a meeting between US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday.

According to a readout of the meeting released by the White House, the two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and expressed concern about the alleged provision of weapons to Russia by Iran and North Korea and " the People’s Republic of China’s support to Russia’s defense industrial base." Also, they reiterated their commitment to support Israel and the need for a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible.

Biden and Starmer also condemned Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. They discussed cooperation between the United States and Great Britain as part of their AUKUS military partnership with Australia and cooperation in economy, clean energy and advanced technology.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that Ukraine is unable to strike deep into Russian territory without Western help because it needs reconnaissance data from satellites and flight tasks to do so. The Russian leader noted that NATO countries were now not just debating about Kiev’s possible use of Western long-range weapons but rather they were essentially making up their mind whether to get directly involved in the Ukraine conflict or not. Putin also stressed that Moscow will make appropriate decisions based on the threats that may be posed to it.