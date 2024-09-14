Russian cosmonauts Kononenko and Chub mark one year in space

ISS, September 14. /TASS/. TASS special correspondent on the International Space Station (ISS), commander of the Roscosmos cosmonaut squad Oleg Kononenko and cosmonaut Nikolay Chub marked one year since the start of their mission aboard the International Space Station.

"September 14 marked exactly one year since the mission began," Kononenko said, publishing his joint photograph with Chub.

The two cosmonauts were sent to the orbit aboard the Soyuz MS-24 manned spacecraft, which blasted off from the Baikonur space launch center on September 15, 2023. The third crew member on board was NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, who returned to the Earth on April 6, 2024. Kononenko and Chub, as well as NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, will travel back aboard the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft, whose departure is scheduled for September 23.