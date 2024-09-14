Russia communicates messages to US to avert uncontrollable crisis — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Moscow regularly communicates messages to Washington to keep the situation from descending into an uncontrollable crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"Communication with the United States is conducted through embassies and occasionally at other levels. In the course of these contacts, all the necessary signals are communicated from our side. That is why I am saying that we are actually engaged in political and diplomatic work on a permanent basis in the interests of keeping the situation from descending into an uncontrollable crisis," he said on the sidelines of the 7th BRICS Media Summit, when asked if Russia and the US are in contact over the risks that would arise if the West allowed Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier told reporters that Ukraine is unable to deliver strikes inside Russian territory without Western assistance because it needs satellite intelligence and flight input data to do so. According to the president, the current debate among NATO countries is not just about Kiev's potential use of Western long-range weapons, but also whether to get directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict. Putin said Moscow would respond to threats that would be created for Russia

