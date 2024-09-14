Moscow’s verbal signals to West about escalation need to be changed — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia's verbal signals to the West about the danger of escalation are ineffective, which means that it needs to "change the nature of the signaling." Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on the sidelines of the seventh BRICS Media Summit.

"Unfortunately, verbal signals do not produce the desired effect, or they do but rarely and weakly. This means that the nature of the signaling needs to be changed. This was also stated quite clearly by the leadership, and I personally have nothing to add to this," the high-ranking diplomat said.

Ryabkov called on "the political and military leadership of Russia's opponents to weigh the severity of the consequences that could arise as a result of their irresponsible, extremely dangerous actions."

"Still, they need to weigh up on their internal scales (if they have any) what is more important to them - security of their countries or some ideas about what kind of geopolitics they need to play in the former USSR," the deputy minister added.

Moscow hosts the BRICS Media Summit on September 13-17. The event brings together the heads of leading media outlets from the group’s member states and the countries that have applied to join BRICS. TASS is the organizer of the summit.