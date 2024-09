MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Egypt and Russia are preparing to sign a number of bilateral agreements, Ambassador of Egypt to Russia Nazih Nagari told TASS on the sidelines of the BRICS Media Summit.

"The preparation of such documents is underway, but they will not necessarily be signed at the BRICS summit in Kazan, because this is a multilateral meeting. But we are working on some bilateral projects that can be signed at any time," the diplomat said.