Over 20 country leaders confirm participation in BRICS summit in Kazan — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. More than 20 country leaders have already confirmed their participation in the BRICS summit in Kazan and their number continues to grow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on the sidelines of the BRICS Media Summit.

"We already have about 20 confirmed invitations, that is, about 20 countries have already confirmed their participation in the Kazan summit at the level of leaders. This list continues to grow, timely information on attendees will be provided," the senior Russian diplomat said.

Russia assumed the one-year rotating chairmanship of the BRICS intergovernmental group on January 1, 2024. On Moscow’s watch, BRICS will carry out over 250 events covering a wide range of issues. The key event of Russia’s chairmanship will be the BRICS summit in October 2024 in Kazan, Tatarstan, in Russia’s Volga region.

Moscow hosts the BRICS Media Summit on September 13-17. The event brings together the heads of leading media outlets from the group’s member states and the countries that have applied to join BRICS. TASS is the organizer of the summit.