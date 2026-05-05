Serbian minister highlights national food products most popular with Russians

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Serbian apples, cheese, wine and sweets are the most popular national food products among Russian consumers, Minister in charge of Serbian international economic cooperation Nenad Popovic told TASS in an interview.

"Fresh fruit and frozen fruit, predominantly berries, as well as still and sparkling water have traditionally been the most popular on the Russian market. Apart from fruits, foods with higher added value are in high demand, such as cheese and cottage cheese, wine, confectionery, pet food and cultivars of edible fruits," he noted.

Such a food basket reflects the structure of Serbian exports, Popovic noted. "We supply both raw and processed foods. Fruit, apples and frozen fruits in the first instance, are one of the most recognizable and stable export assets of Serbia on the Russian market," the minister said.