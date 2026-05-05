Conflict with Iran to last for two to three more weeks — Trump

NEW YORK, May 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump anticipates that the conflict with Iran will last for another two or three weeks.

"We’ve taken out much of what we’d have to do, probably another two weeks, two weeks, maybe three weeks. And time is not of the essence for us," he said in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt.

The US leader said he is convinced that Washington will either make a deal with Tehran or defeat it militarily. "One way or the other, we win. We either make the right deal, or we win very easily from the military standpoint. We’ve already won that. You know, you’ve heard me say it a million times, and other people say it. They had 159 ships. Now, they have none. They’re all at the bottom of the sea. Today, we took out eight of their, you know, they’re reduced to these small, little, fast ships," Trump added.