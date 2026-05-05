Tajikistan, ADB discuss possibility to mitigate impact of Middle East conflict on economy

DUSHANBE, May 5. /TASS/. First Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Hokim Kholiqzoda and Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda discussed the possibility of attracting the bank's resources to mitigate the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on the country's economy, the State Committee on Investments and State Property Management of Tajikistan reported.

The topic was discussed at a meeting held on May 4 on the sidelines of the 59th meeting of the ADB Board of Governors in Samarkand.

It is noted that the parties "focused on projects and priority areas of cooperation" identified following the meeting between President Emomali Rahmon and Masato Kanda in Dushanbe in March.

"The parties also discussed raising funds to continue construction of the Rogun hydropower plant, coordinating joint efforts, and mobilizing the bank's financial and technical resources to mitigate the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on the country's economy, as well as to address the consequences of natural disasters and restore infrastructure," according to a statement on the agency's website.

In his opening remarks at the meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, Kholiqzoda emphasized that, given the growing impact of external factors on the global economy, including the escalating situation in the Middle East, increased volatility in energy and financial markets, and disruptions to global supply chains, "there is a growing need to further strengthen support from development partners to maintain macroeconomic stability and continue economic reforms."

He also noted the importance of climate change, green economy development, and attracting investment in Tajikistan's strategic infrastructure as key areas for the country's sustainable development.

According to the State Investment Committee, since 1998, ADB has financed 200 projects in Tajikistan worth $2.9 billion, of which over $2 billion has been provided in the form of grants. Currently, the country is implementing 20 public investment projects worth $931.7 million in energy, transport, education, agriculture, irrigation, ecology, emergency response, and tourism with bank financing.