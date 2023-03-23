Lavrov to hold talks with Iran’s top diplomat in Moscow on March 29

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Moscow on March 29, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

According to her, the top diplomats will exchange views on pressing international issues, including the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for Iran's nuclear program, the situations in Syria, Afghanistan and the South Caucasus, as well as issues related to the Caspian Sea region. "The parties will also discuss ways to improve the situation in the Middle East following the recently announced restoration of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia," she added.

According to Zakharova, the Russian and Iranian foreign ministers will also touch upon efforts to coordinate the two countries’ activities on international platforms, including the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation organization (SCO), as well as the prospects for talks on a free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union.

"Much attention is going to be paid to the bilateral agenda, with a focus on trade and economic aspects, including the implementation of joint infrastructure projects in the fields of transport and energy," the Russian diplomat said.