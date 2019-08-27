Putin hopes Turkey will get interested in Russian aircraft technologies at MAKS air show

ZHUKOVSKY, August 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has opened the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019 on Tuesday. The opening ceremony was also attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I am glad to welcome participants and guests of the International Aviation and Space Salon. First of all, our dear friend, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan," Putin said.

The Russian leader expressed confidence that "the achievements of the domestic aviation industry and the technical capabilities of the Russian Aerospace Forces will interest Turkish partners."

"This will open up new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation," the Russian President stressed.

"This year’s innovations of MAKS, that will be interesting to both specialists and viewers, include promising developments for unmanned systems, for small and business aviation, as well as breakthrough projects in the field of civil aviation, such as the MS-21 aircraft, the Mi-38 and Ka-62, "the Russian leader said.

He noted that Moscow deeply appreciates international attention to the Russian air show.

"We take it as recognition of high intellectual, scientific, technical and export potential of our country and our unique traditions of aircraft building, which allows Russia to remain among the flagships of the aerospace industry," the head of state added.

According to Putin, the prospects for aircraft manufacturing largely depend on broad international cooperation, on the interaction of designers, scientists, and the efficient use of production capacities.

"We are interested in MAKS strengthening its status of the established platform for business communication, exchange of ideas and signing mutually beneficial contracts," the President said.

MAKS-2019

The MAKS-2019 international aerospace show is to run in the town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on August 27 - September 1. The event’s organizers are Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry and Rostec. The aerospace show will be run by Aviasalon JSC. The MAKS-2019 is open for business events and business meeting on August 27-29. The aerospace show brings together 635 companies from all over the world.