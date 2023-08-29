Sistema Q2 revenue rises by 19% to $2.56 bln

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Consolidated revenue of Sistema increased in April - June 2023 by 19% year-on-year earlier and amounted to 245 bln rubles ($2.56 bln), the company said on Tuesday.

The company’s revenue for the half year rose by 13% and reached 466 bln rubles ($4.87 bln). OIBDA in the Q2 decreased by 22.3% and amounted to 75.1 bln rubles ($785.97 mln), for the first half of the year the figure decreased by 7.1% to 157.6 bln rubles ($1.64 bln).

Capital expenditures of Sistema in the Q2 amounted to 30 bln rubles ($313.97 mln).

Sistema is a Russian investment company with a diverse portfolio of assets in telecommunications, information technology, e-commerce, timber processing, agribusiness, real estate, tourism, pharmaceuticals, and medical services. The company was established in 1993.