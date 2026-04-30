Russia transferred 20,000 tons of fertilizers to Niger — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia sent 20,000 metric tons of mineral fertilizers to Niger as humanitarian aid, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The official ceremony of handing over 20,000 tons of mineral fertilizers sent by the Russian Federation as humanitarian aid to the Niger party took place on April 28 in the city of Niamey, the capital of the Republic of the Niger," the ministry noted.

"The Russian Federation intends to continue providing required humanitarian support to the people of the friendly Republic of the Niger," the ministry added.