Caspian Flotilla strike group takes to sea to eliminate enemy naval force in drills

ROSTOV-ON-DON, March 11. /TASS/. The Caspian Flotilla ships have deployed to the sea to strike a notional enemy’s naval force during drills, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Wednesday.

"The surface action group comprising the missile ship Tatarstan as the Caspian Flotilla’s flagship and the small missile ships Dagestan and Uglich has departed from its permanent base and is transiting the sea for deploying to the designated sea areas as part of fulfilling a joint course task," the press office said in a statement.

The naval sailors will carry out measures to eliminate the notional enemy’s surface ships, hold shipborne drills for engaging in a battle as part of a group, practice elements of the joint deployment in various formations and train in exercising command and control of a naval group’s maneuvers upon anchoring and anchor-raising, and also to fight underwater subversive groups during the anchorage in an unsafe roadstead, the statement informs.

The Caspian Flotilla’s surface action group will also accomplish a combat assignment of approaching a logistics support vessel to replenish supplies, using the ‘board-to-board’ method, and live-fire AK-630 and AK-176 artillery systems against a towed ship screen that will simulate an enemy ship, the press office added.