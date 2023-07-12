Russia’s defense purchases grew fivefold since early 2022 — defense minister

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The amount of weapons and equipment, purchased and modernized for the Russian armed forces, grew more than fivefold in 2023 in comparison with early 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has told reporters.

"[The figure] in 2023 is five times more compared to early 2022," he said.

The minister added that since March 2022, the amount of purchased and modernized weaponry and equipment, delivered under the state defense procurement order, was increased by 1.8 times.

"A lot is being done, to say the least. All this effort began in 2022. Within shortest timeframe, defense industry enterprises have managed to boost the production of weapons, military and special equipment that are in particularly high demand for fulfilling combat tasks, and, most importantly, to ensure their prompt delivery to the troops," Shoigu said.