VELIKY NOVGOROD, September 6. /TASS/. Over 50,000 Prince Vandal fiber-optic drones are manufactured in Russia each month, announced Alexey Chadayev, CEO of the Ushkuinik Research and Production Center, said during the national conference of combat unmanned systems operators, Dronnitsa, held in Veliky Novgorod.

"In 2025, our production increased tenfold," Chadayev stated. "According to the People's Front statistics, we actually produce over 50,000 Prince Vandal drones monthly. Currently, production facilities for the Prince Vandal are established in three regions across Russia, with more than one facility in each region."

The Prince Vandal drone, which is controlled via fiber optics, remains impervious to electronic warfare, ensuring reliable operation even in contested environments.