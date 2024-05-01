Russian forces strike Ukraine’s Operational Command South headquarters

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russian forces have delivered a strike on Ukraine’s Operational Command South headquarters, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It added that the enemy’s troops and military hardware had been hit in 112 districts.

Ukrainian forces have lost up to 110 troops in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup East over 24 hours, the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, the adversary also lost two pickup trucks, a howitzer, a self-propelled artillery system and an electronic warfare station.

Ukrainian forces have lost up to 30 troops in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup West over 24 hours.

It added that, the adversary has also lost five motor vehicles, a howitzer, a field gun and a self-propelled artillery system.

Units from Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr have delivered strikes on two Ukrainian brigades in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions over 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the military agency, the adversary has lost up to 20 troops and a howitzer.