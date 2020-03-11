Grad and Uragan multiple rocket launchers eliminate notional terrorists in Urals drills

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. The teams of Grad and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems from Russia’s Central Military District eliminated notional terrorist groups during drills at the Totsky training range in the Orenburg Region, the District’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"Under the scenario, the scouts detected and transmitted the coordinates of the targets with the help of the Orlan-10 multipurpose system to the batteries’ command posts. The artillery troops wiped out the enemy at distances of 10 km to 20 km," the press office said in a statement.

The teams of multiple launch rocket systems performed the "artillery carousel:" quick departure to the re-loading area and fire delivery from new positions, which helped increase the artillery batteries’ survivability, the press office informed.

The drills were held as part of the field exercise for the artillery of the Central Military District’s 2nd all-arms army, involving over 1,500 troops and more than 500 items of military hardware.