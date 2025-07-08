Russia’s South battlegroup eliminates two Ukrainian Starlink terminals in DPR

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Motorized rifle units of Russia’s South battlegroup destroyed two Starlink satellite communication terminals used by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS.

"The terminals, used to organize enemy troop command, were detected near the settlement of Aleksandro-Shultino in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Motorized rifle troops destroyed them using quadcopters equipped with a munition release system," the ministry said.

In addition, South battlegroup’s operators destroyed heavy drones near Chasov Yar. The unmanned aerial vehicles were delivering cargo to enemy positions and carried explosive payloads intended to be dropped on Russian positions.