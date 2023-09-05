West’s plans to produce weapons in Ukraine show its involvement in conflict — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Moscow views Western plans to launch the production of weapons in Ukraine as further evidence of its involvement in the conflict with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"We noted announcements by a number of European weapons manufacturers, in particular plans by Germany’s Rheinmetall and a Swedish subsidiary of Britain’s BAE Systems to set up production of military hardware for Ukraine’s armed forces as well as operations for repair and maintenance work. We view such intentions as yet further proof of Western defense industries and policymakers being directly involved in the military conflict and supporting the criminal Kiev regime," Zakharova said at a news briefing.

The Russian embassies in Germany and Sweden delivered a demarche over plans by the two countries’ companies to produce weapons for Ukraine, Zakharova added. What she said were shameless intentions by Western defense industries to profit from the developments would only escalate things further in Ukraine.