Russian Pacific Fleet ships practice artillery fire in South China Sea drills

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. A group of Russian Pacific Fleet ships practiced artillery fire during comprehensive drills in the South China Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported.

"A group of Pacific Fleet ships comprising the corvettes Sovershenny and Rezky conducted comprehensive drills in the South China Sea with artillery fire and deck-based Ka-27 helicopters. The crews of the corvettes practiced the assignments of a naval battle with a simulated enemy. The corvettes conducted artillery fire from A-190 guns against a simulated sea target that designated a notional enemy’s warship," the press office said in a statement.

During the notional battle, surface-to-air artillery and heavy machine-gun crews repelled attacks by robotic vehicles that involved uncrewed boats and unmanned aerial vehicles, it specified.

At the second stage of the drills, deck-based Ka-27 helicopter crews conducted reconnaissance flights at sea, employing equipment for detecting submerged targets. After conducting joint maneuvering and detecting an enemy submarine, the shipborne crews of the corvette Rezky notionally employed anti-submarine warfare weapons against the submerged target. The drills ended with a ship survival exercise, the press office reported.