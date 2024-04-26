Putin calls impending formation of new cabinet ‘crucial step’

ST. PETERSBURG, April 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the impending formation of the new Russian government is a crucial step in which parliament will play a big role.

"Dear colleagues, presidential elections were held in March this year. A crucial step, forming the new composition of the Russian government, lies ahead. Parliament will have to implement its constitutional powers, which were established in 2020 by amendments to the country's basic law and approved by the results of the all-Russian vote," the head of state said at a meeting of the Council of Legislators.

"I am confident that parliamentarians will justify this trust - the decision of citizens to increase the role of the legislature - will show responsibility and willingness to work together on the development agenda," the president said.

"It is necessary to put at the top of the list the task of saving people, the well-being of Russian families, strengthening the sovereignty of our country," Putin pointed out, noting that in this regard "a lot <...> depends on regional and local authorities, on their involvement in the common work." "We have a large country, and it is important to take into account both problems and opportunities, the potential of each constituent entity of the federation, and, if necessary, to help unleash this potential," the head of state added.

The Russian leader also pointed out that it is important to ensure stability and transparency in the Russian socio-political system.

"It is necessary to ensure its [Russia's socio-political system] stability and at the same time create conditions for transparency and innovation, for pure competition between different political forces with an unconditional and clear understanding of the priority of national interests and state security," the president said.

Putin emphasized that it is necessary to jointly search for the most effective solutions to the most important issues of today. "I would like to note the constructive interaction of legislative bodies, party factions with the Russian government, heads of constituent entities, business and expert community members. This applies to all areas: economy, social sphere, development of regions," the head of state concluded.