UN bound to stay as unique world organization — Russian ambassador

UNITED NATIONS, April 26. /TASS/. The United Nations is a unique interstate organization and it will surely not cease to exist, Russia's permanent representative Vasily Nebenzya said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director-General Mikhail Gusman.

"If the UN did not exist, it should have been created," Nebenzya said. "There is no other organization in the world that represents virtually all countries and deals with such a wide range of issues - political, socio-economic, human rights and others... Whether its future will be bright or dark I will not venture to judge. But I am certain that this organization will not disappear."

Nebenzya said that before the creation of the UN there had been no concept of "condemnation of aggression" and although "wars and aggression were highly unwelcome, there was no formula stipulating that threats of force or use of force are inadmissible."

"It is a universal organization. It is a bulwark of multilateralism, unlike many of the ‘clubs’ within the so-called rule-based order that our Western partners keep inventing: all these configurations, geometries and so on, where they make decisions and then try to sell to all other member countries as universal solutions," Nebenzya stated.