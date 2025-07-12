MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian soldiers who have been released under prisoner exchanges with Russia are mobilized again, a source in Russia’s law enforcement told TASS.

As an example, he cited the case of maidan (the term "Maidan" was coined after Kiev’s central Independence Square, or Maidan Nezalezhnosti, to refer to anti-government riots) activist Andrey Kolomiyets.

"This is not the first case when soldiers who return from captivity are mobilized again in Ukraine in violation of the Geneva Convention. Such cases are reported regularly," the source said.