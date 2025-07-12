Slovakia aims to reach agreement with EU on Russian gas by July 15 — PM Fico

BRATISLAVA, July 12. /TASS/. Slovakia intends to reach an agreement with the European Union by Tuesday, July 15, regarding supplies of Russian gas to the bloc, a ban on which has been proposed by the European Commission starting January 1, 2028, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico told reporters.

"Slovakia wants [to reach] an agreement with the EU by Tuesday on Bratislava's demands concerning the European Commission's plan to phase out Russian gas imports by the end of 2027," Fico said. "By Tuesday, I believe we can achieve something," he added.

At the same time, he noted that it is difficult to predict when an agreement satisfactory to Bratislava will be reached and when the EU will be ready to adopt new anti-Russian sanctions. "I will not throw Slovak national interests into the garbage can," he stressed. "We want political guarantees from our partners. We cannot accept the [18th] sanctions package. We simply cannot, because Slovakia does not support it," the prime minister stated.

According to Fico, Russian gas remains essential for Europe. Bratislava insists that the EU must clarify what will happen to Russian gas supplies after the conflict in Ukraine is resolved, given the proposed ban on importing Russian energy resources.