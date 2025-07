WONSAN /North Korea/, July 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are in constant communication, and they are likely to meet in person in the future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui in Wonsan.

"The Russian and North Korean leaders are in constant correspondence, they exchange messages on a regular basis," Lavrov noted.