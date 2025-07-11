Moscow regrets that Europe unwilling to hear Russia’s position — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia regrets Europe's refusal to hear its position, including on the inadmissibility of the West's military presence in Ukraine, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"In this regard [due to the unwillingness to hear Russia's stance on the unacceptability of the Western military presence in Ukraine], we can only express our regret," Peskov said at a news briefing commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's recent statement about the readiness of the "Coalition of the Willing" to be deployed in Ukraine immediately after the ceasefire.

French President Macron announced on July 10 at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer that the "Coalition of the Willing" would be ready to begin its mission immediately after Russia and Ukraine reach a ceasefire agreement.